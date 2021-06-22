Aurora man killed in St. Charles crash

Mark Black / for the Daily Herald

Authorities have identified the victim in Monday's crash in St. Charles as 52-year-old Charles Fowler of Aurora.

Fowler died after his truck rear-ended a semitrailer shortly after noon at the intersection of Kirk Road and Division Street, according to a St. Charles Police Department news release.

The semitrailer truck was facing south and stopped at a red light at Division in the outside lane of Kirk Road when Fowler's white Ford pickup truck rear-ended it, police said.

Fowler was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva where he later was pronounced dead. The driver of the semitrailer truck was treated by paramedics at the scene and released, police said.

The St. Charles police department was assisted by the Geneva police and fire departments, and the Kane County Crash Assistance Team.

The crash remains under investigation.