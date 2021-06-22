3 charged in attack on Aurora police officer during traffic stop

Three people were charged with felonies after an Aurora police officer was attacked and choked during a traffic stop Monday night, authorities said.

The officer pulled over Aurora resident Paul Sherrod, 28, of the 600 block of North Elmwood Drive, at 10:30 p.m. after he rolled through a stop sign near the intersection of Plum Street and Randall Road, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Two women were also in the car, Jennifer Taylor, 24, of the 7100 block of South Paulina Street in Chicago, and Sheba Taylor, 26, of the 2400 block of Fox Drive in Aurora.

Sherrod pulled into a driveway in the 600 block of North Elmwood Drive and began yelling obscenities out the window, the news release said. A woman sitting in the back seat got out of the car moments after Sherrod pulled over. An officer ordered her to get back in the car several times before telling her she was under arrest for obstructing, according to the news release.

Sherrod got out of the car and told the officer he'd fight him if he touched her, the news release said. The officer told Sherrod he was also under arrest for obstructing, and Sherrod started running, police said. The officer chased Sherrod and the two passengers followed, yelling obscenities, according to the police.

Both women punched the officer, then kicked his head, according to the news release. The officer heard a man's voice, then was struck repeatedly in the head from all angles before one of the women choked him, the news release said.

Aurora Fire Department paramedics took the officer to a nearby hospital.

All three suspects were charged with three counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault of a police office and one count of resisting/obstructing a police officer and causing injury.

Bail for both Taylors was set at $50,000, while Sherrod's was set at $75,000.

Sherrod has a court date of July 6. Sheba Taylor's court date is July 7, and Jennifer Taylor's court date is July 14.

They're all are set to appear in Courtroom 313 at the Kane County Judicial Center.