Weekend COVID-19 figures show 80,017 more shots, 26 deaths, 755 new cases

Gilberto Ramirez of Elgin receives his Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot from nurse Velencia Lewis two months ago at a Elgin mass vaccination site. Rick West | Staff Photographer, April 7

State health officials announced today 80,017 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered over the weekend in Illinois.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered statewide to 12,238,547, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Vaccine providers are averaging 41,637 shots a day, IDPH records show.

Meanwhile, 26 more COVID-19 deaths were reported since Friday, along with 755 new cases of the disease. IDPH stopped providing daily updates of COVID-19 figures on the weekends.

Since the pandemic began, 23,159 Illinois residents have died and 1,389,443 residents have been infected, according to IDPH records.

Hospitals around the state are treating 454 COVID-19 patients, with 114 of them in intensive care, state records show.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is 0.6%, which is where it was Friday.

Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of infection within a certain population group. A seven-day average is used to account of any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and test results.