Sunday's tornado joins list of significant twisters in suburban history

The only F5 tornado to strike Illinois leveled much of suburban Plainfield on Aug. 28, 1990, including Plainfield High School pictured here. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer, August 1990

Tornadoes have killed dozens, injured many more and caused millions of dollars in damage throughout the Chicago suburbs during the past 160 years.

Using data and other information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service dating back to 1860, here's a look at some of the most destructive tornado events in suburban history.

June 3, 1860: Four people were injured when an array of tornadoes cut a 15-mile path through Kane, Lake and Northwest Cook counties, touching down in Elgin, Long Grove, Dundee and Lake Zurich.

May 23, 1878: Two people were killed and eight injured when a tornado touched down six miles northeast of Elgin and continued to the outskirts of Barrington.

May 18, 1883: Three people in Illinois were killed and another died in Wisconsin when tornadoes, later categorized as F4 with winds above 200 mph, blew through the northern parts of McHenry and Boone counties along the Wisconsin border. Fifteen others were injured.

March 28, 1920: Midday tornadoes struck throughout northeastern Illinois killing 28 people in Cook, Kane, Lake and Will counties, and injuring roughly 400 more. Elgin, Wauconda and Romeoville sustained damage, but the worst was in Maywood and Melrose Park, according reports from the time.

Sept. 26, 1959: Fourteen people were injured in a series of late-afternoon tornadoes that cut a 12-mile swath from Palatine to Lake Forest, with reports of touch downs near O'Hare Airport, Park Ridge and Niles.

April 11, 1965: Six people were killed and 75 injured from an F4 tornado that was estimated to be as wide as 400 yards and tore apart roughly 11 miles from Crystal Lake to Wauconda, causing more than $1.5 million in damage at the time. It was part of a series of tornadoes that struck the Midwest, referred to as the "Palm Sunday tornado outbreak."

May 26, 1965: An F2 tornado that touched down in Addison and traveled northeast to O'Hare injured 11 people.

June 9, 1966: One person died and 30 more were injured by an F2 tornado that landed in Arlington Heights early in the morning and traveled east to Prospect Heights.

April 21, 1967: Several tornadoes touched down throughout northeastern Illinois in the late afternoon, killing 33 in Cook County near Oak Lawn and Palos Hills and another 24 people near Belvidere, including 13 people at Belvidere High School. The deadliest of the tornadoes that day were classified as F4. More than 1,000 others were injured in what is still the Chicago area's most destructive tornadic event.

March 12, 1976: A series of midday tornadoes touched down in Cook, DuPage and Kendall counties killing two and injuring nearly 70 others.

Aug. 29, 1990: A devastating F5 tornado -- the only one to ever strike the Chicago area -- with winds reaching as high as 300 mph touched down about 3:30 p.m. in Plainfield killing 29 and injured more than 350 others along its path from Oswego to Joliet. The destruction carved by the tornado caused an estimated $250 million in damage. The tornado also caused the National Weather Service to change the way alerts are issued.

April 9, 2015: One of seven tornadoes spawned from a supercell in north central Illinois killed two and injured 11 in tiny Fairdale, causing more than $8 million in damage as well. It's the last fatal tornado to strike Illinois.

Aug. 2, 2015: More than $1 million in damage was caused by a tornado that touched down in Round Lake, but caused no deaths or injuries. However, the same storm system produced excessive winds to the south that were blamed for the death of a man at festival in Wood Dale when a tent collapsed and a beam struck him. Some 20 others were injured in the tent collapse as well.

Aug. 10, 2020: A large line of thunderstorms called a "derecho" plowed through much of northern Illinois, uprooting thousands of trees and damaging homes and other properties. The storms created EF1 tornadoes that touched down in Wheaton, Lombard and Hampshire, as well as northern parts of Chicago. Ten people were reported injured in the storms, with nearly 1 million people left without power for several days.