 

Naperville home catches fire

 
By Emmagrace Sperle
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 6/21/2021 11:07 PM

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a Naperville home Monday evening, officials said,

A resident of the three-story, wood-framed home called Naperville's Public Safety Answering Point about 8:55 p.m. because a smoke alarm was going off. Minutes later, the resident reported seeing smoke in the house.

 

Naperville firefighters responded to the home on the 500 block of West Jefferson Avenue by 9 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 40 minutes. All the residents -- including two adults, seven children and a dog -- had safely left the home before the fire department arrived.

The home was deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

