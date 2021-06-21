Naperville home catches fire
Updated 6/21/2021 11:07 PM
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a Naperville home Monday evening, officials said,
A resident of the three-story, wood-framed home called Naperville's Public Safety Answering Point about 8:55 p.m. because a smoke alarm was going off. Minutes later, the resident reported seeing smoke in the house.
Naperville firefighters responded to the home on the 500 block of West Jefferson Avenue by 9 p.m.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 40 minutes. All the residents -- including two adults, seven children and a dog -- had safely left the home before the fire department arrived.
The home was deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
