Man killed in St. Charles crash
Updated 6/21/2021 5:16 PM
Authorities say a man died after his truck rear-ended a semitrailer midday Monday in St. Charles.
Officers responded at 12:33 to a crash at the intersection of Kirk Road and Division Street, according to a news release from the St. Charles Police Department.
The southbound semitrailer truck was stopped at a red light in the outside lane of Kirk when a white Ford pickup truck rear-ended it, authorities said.
The driver of the Ford was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he later was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released pending family notification. The driver of the semitrailer truck was treated at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
