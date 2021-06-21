House damaged in the storm? Disconnect appliances, document damage and beware of scams

Trees block roads and sidewalks after an overnight tornado touched down in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Beware of scams, document damage and disconnect appliances if you've lost electrical power. Those among the tips authorities offered as residents in the Naperville and Woodridge area recover from a weather onslaught.

A tornado, thunderstorms and high winds destroyed and damaged hundreds of homes overnight.

As of midday, about 8,000 ComEd customers and 300 Naperville households that get their electricity from the city were without power.

ComEd officials said crews had restored electricity to more than 49,000 people so far, while Naperville said it had put 150 back online.

It will take time to fully assess the cost of the storm, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency said. Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis concurred.

"That probably won't be known for days," he said.

It's not known yet whether Gov. J.B. Pritzker will issue a state emergency declaration.

Meanwhile the IEMA has a team in the area assisting local authorities.

IEMA spokeswoman Rebecca Clark recommended residents take photos showing the condition of their property and document all repair efforts.

"Share the photos of your home's damage with local authorities and keep a copy of all receipts. This information can be used by local authorities should they seek federal assistance for the affected community. These are also invaluable tips to help with insurance claims," she said.

Homeowners are also warned to beware of con artists who purport to be repair experts showing up and offering services.

"Everyone affected by this storm should be aware of the potential threat of scams and take step to protect their personal information," Clark said.

"Residents should always ask to see identification if they have any questions about the legitimacy of anyone who may approach them. Also, never prepay for repair services, and remember -- if it's too good to be true it probably is."

State Farm insurance company advised homeowners to disconnect or turn off appliances, equipment or electronics left on when the power went out. That will avoid any surges or spikes that could hurt items when power is back up.