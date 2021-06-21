Hanover Park man shot to death in Chicago

The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified one victim of a Saturday evening shooting in Chicago as a 24-year-old Hanover Park man. The man and a woman, who police estimate is roughly 25-years old, were attacked and shot by two to three unidentified suspects on the 3200 block of West Division just after 9 p.m., Chicago police said.

The man had one gun shot wound to the head. He was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the neck. She was transported to Stroger Hospital. She was unable to provide more details of the shooting due to her injuries, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No one is in custody.