Feder: Dahleen Glanton, Shannon Ryan announce Tribune buyouts

On the day the Chicago Tribune published farewell columns from John Kass, Mary Schmich and Heidi Stevens, another star columnist announced her impending departure.

Dahleen Glanton, who brought a thoughtful perspective on issues of race, poverty, violence and social justice to Tribune readers, told social media followers Sunday that she's leaving at week's end after taking a buyout offer from new owner Alden Global Capital.

"This was a bittersweet decision, but I know it is the correct one," she wrote.

Glanton, who grew up in Georgia and graduated from the University of Georgia, joined the Tribune in 1989 from the Los Angeles Times.

In January Shannon Ryan became the first woman to be named Illinois Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Now she's leaving the Chicago Tribune too.

The veteran sports reporter, whose beats included college football and basketball, announced she's also taking a buyout.

A graduate of Saint Mary's College, Ryan was a sports reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer before joining the Tribune in 2007.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.