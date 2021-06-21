$500,000 bail set for Des Plaines man linked to $22 million drug bust

Bail has been set at $500,000 for a Des Plaines man accused of multiple drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase last month.

Jesser Oaxaca, 32, of the 9100 block of West Church Street appeared at a bond hearing Monday morning before DuPage County Judge Brian Telander. Oaxaca must post 10% of the bond to apply for release pending trial.

Oaxaca is charged with felony counts of cannabis trafficking and manufacture/delivery of cannabis involving more than 5,000 grams, aggravated discharge of a firearm and calculated criminal cannabis conspiracy.

His co-defendant, Nicholas Valentino, 33, of Des Plaines, appeared in bond court May 30, and his bail was set at $5 million cash.

On May 27, DuPage County Metropolitan Enforcement Group officers were conducting surveillance at a Wood Dale warehouse suspected in drug activity. Agents saw a van and a Volkswagen leave the warehouse driven by Oaxaca and Valentino, respectively, authorities said.

While the agents were tailing the van, Valentino and Oaxaca conspired on a FaceTime call to ambush the officers, authorities said.

The agents tried unsuccessfully to stop the van and followed it to a residential street in Wood Dale when the van flashed its headlights and came to an abrupt stop. Valentino was on the street pointing a gun at them, officials said.

Authorities said Valentino fired two shots at the agents' car, hopped into the Volkswagen and both vehicles fled, authorities said.

Officers chased the vehicles through residential areas of Wood Dale and onto Route 83, where the two vehicles went in separate directions, officials said.

Shortly afterward, the Volkswagen crashed into a Bensenville squad car and an unmarked drug enforcement squad car, and Valentino was taken into custody, authorities said. Oaxaca was arrested and charged June 16.

Authorities seized about 40 pallets of vacuum-sealed cannabis totaling roughly 7,688 pounds, about 406 pounds of cannabis edibles, 6,891 THC cartridges and more than 700 grams psilocybin mushroom bars after a search of the Wood Dale warehouse May 28. The estimated street value is about $22 million. More than $107,000, an AK-47 and 9 mm ammunition rounds also were recovered.

Oaxaca is scheduled for arraignment July 21, when Valentino also has a status hearing.