5-year-old girl struck and killed by truck near Arlington Heights

A 5-year-old girl died after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday in Palatine Township near Arlington Heights, officials said.

Jesus Escobar, 28, was driving a blue Ford F-150 truck on the 4500 block of Jennifer Lane when he hit the child, according to the Cook County sheriff's office. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the girl as Maria Nica.

Escobar failed a field sobriety test before he was taken into custody and transported to Northwest Community Hospital. Criminal charges are pending further investigation, the sheriff's office said.