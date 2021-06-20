'Tiring, but energizing and positive': Elk Grove Rotary Fest wraps up
Widely seen as something all but impossible to pull off just a few months ago, Elk Grove Rotary Fest -- the unofficial start of summer festival season in the Northwest suburbs -- not only took place over the weekend, but was a huge success, organizers say.
"We've had incredible crowds and the people are just happy to get together and celebrate," said Rod Pickett, the festival's finance chairman. "(The crowds have) been incredibly friendly and cooperative, even with the long lines, and having the challenges of so many people being here.
"It's been a very tiring, but energizing and positive experience for the Rotarians, as well as for the people who have been coming," he added.
The five-day festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon with carnival rides and games, and plenty to eat and drink from the Taste of Elk Grove vendors. Weekend highlights included live music and a huge fireworks show Saturday night.