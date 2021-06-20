'Tiring, but energizing and positive': Elk Grove Rotary Fest wraps up

A view from atop the Ferris wheel Sunday during the closing day of Elk Grove Rotary Fest. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Walking down the midway at Elk Grove Rotary Fest on Sunday were Roxana Esquivel of Elk Grove Village, pushing the stroller, and her children Ximena Mezo, 11 months, and Jonathan Pava, 4. Esquivel was joined by Humberto and Alma Lopez of Elk Grove Village and their children, David Lopez, 9, Alexis Lopez, 3, and Daniel Lopez, 11. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

From left to right, Daniel Lopez, 11, Jonathan Pava, 4, David Lopez, 9, of Elk Grove Village get ready to ride the Ferris wheel Sunday during the final day of Elk Grove Rotary Fest. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Widely seen as something all but impossible to pull off just a few months ago, Elk Grove Rotary Fest -- the unofficial start of summer festival season in the Northwest suburbs -- not only took place over the weekend, but was a huge success, organizers say.

"We've had incredible crowds and the people are just happy to get together and celebrate," said Rod Pickett, the festival's finance chairman. "(The crowds have) been incredibly friendly and cooperative, even with the long lines, and having the challenges of so many people being here.

"It's been a very tiring, but energizing and positive experience for the Rotarians, as well as for the people who have been coming," he added.

The five-day festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon with carnival rides and games, and plenty to eat and drink from the Taste of Elk Grove vendors. Weekend highlights included live music and a huge fireworks show Saturday night.