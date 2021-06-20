Suburban Skyview: Dinosaur adventure at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

People embark on a journey of prehistoric proportions in their vehicles at the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

From 100 feet in the air, about the height at which this picture was taken, a lot of things start to look very small. Driving a vehicle next to life-size animatronic dinosaurs only emphasizes that size difference.

The Dino Safari, which boasts 40 giant moving dinosaurs that families can drive through, made a brief stop at the Fox Valley Mall in early May.

This Suburban Skyview photo illustrates what it might have been like to be on the set of "Jurassic Park."

Dr. Gregory Erickson, a world-renowned paleontologist, is the senior scientific adviser for Dino Safari, lending it an air of authenticity.

The traveling exhibit is touring the country with stops scheduled in New York, Cleveland and Detroit.

A similar event -- A FANTASTIC, JURASSIC Drive Thru Event! -- will be coming to Hoffman Estates July 9-25 at the Now Arena.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.