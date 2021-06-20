One dead, one injured in Prospect Heights crash

One person died and another was injured in a Friday afternoon crash in Prospect Heights, officials said.

Crews from the Prospect Heights Fire Protection District responded just after 2 p.m. to the collision at 3020 Milwaukee Ave., near St. John's Lutheran Church, Chief Drew Smith said. When they arrived, one person was in cardiac arrest, "likely due to the injuries involved," he said.

Marlene Hanks, 81, of Carol Stream, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she died at 2:56 p.m. Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The other driver was taken to NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview with injuries that appeared to be nonlife-threatening, Smith said.