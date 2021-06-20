Grayslake man critically injured when struck by car near Volo

A 34-year-old Grayslake man suffered life-threatening injuries when struck by a car late Saturday while walking along Route 120 near Volo, authorities said.

According to Lake County sheriff's police, the man got out of a vehicle on Route 120 west of Fisher Road and began walking along the westbound lanes. The man stepped into the roadway shortly before 11:45 p.m. and was hit by a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 30-year-old man from the Round Lake area, sheriff's police said.

The Grayslake man was taken first to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington, then transferred by helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge due to the severity of his injuries. He remained at Lutheran General in critical condition Sunday, authorities said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is working to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash and why the pedestrian got out of a vehicle on a busy roadway, sheriff's police said.