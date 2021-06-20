Fremont Center Road to close

Fremont Center Road from Route 60 to Erhart Road in Fremont Township will be closed to through traffic for 50 days starting at 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 29. Fremont Center Road will be realigned to intersect Route 60 closer to a 90-degree angle, and a traffic signal installed. The intersection will be widened to include turn lanes for all turning movements. The detour will be Route 60 to Schank Avenue to Route 176 to Gilmer Road. Local traffic will have access from Erhart Road north to the construction zone. Visit fremontcenteril60.com for information on the project.