Images: Saturday's IHSA Class 3A boys state track meet
Updated 6/19/2021 9:52 PM
The IHSA Class 3A boys state track meet was held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Lake Zurich's Jacob Myers reacts to winning the 1,600-meter run at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Ryan Kim falls as he runs against Lake Park's Aidan Killmer in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hampshire's Isai Morales, with an untied shoe, leads Wheaton North's Ryan Schreiner, Glenbrook South's Brian Hiltebrand and Glenbrook South's Stefan West in the 800-meter run pack at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Konrad Sacha leads Libertyville's Marc Michelotti at the start of the 400-meter dash at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
After placing second in the shot put, Vernon Hills' Hunter Matuch throws the discus in front of a large crowd at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Chase Burrell is boxed in in the 3,200-meter run at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Grant's Josh Delgado leans on Hinsdale Central's Daniel Watcke after finishing third in the 800-meter run at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Batavia's Reese Wheatley rejoices as the Bulldogs finish first in the 4x200-meter relay at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Jake Winski starts the 4 x 400-meter relay at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbard West's Matthew Travers in the high jump at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Luis Vazquez hands the baton to teammate Remy Jankusky as Prospect's Asher Warmanen hands the baton to Kevin Stokes in the next lane in the 4 x 800-meter relay at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Crystal Lake Central's Jonathan Tegel and Gavin Wang, right, runs together in the 110-meter high hurdles as a dragon fly joins them at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Micah Wilson reacts as he wins the 3,200-meter run at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central's Brannon Duffin wins the 100-meter race at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Brian Hiltebrand reacts to the 800-meter run finish at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley's Evan Gronewold and Paul Kerber, right, check the results on the video scoreboard after the 100-meter dash at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Zach Goldman pushes out of the blocks to start the 4 x 200-meter relay at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Drew Schorsch rolls on the track after falling over the last hurdle while Round Lake's Alejandro Gomez goes out of his lane to avoid Schorsch in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Jalen Johnson finishes second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Warren's Griffin Pasha in the 1,600-meter run at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Jake Winski hands the baton to Johnny Wilkins in the 4 x 400-meter relay at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Aiden Gatz in the pole vault at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Batavia's Nicholas Fortino in the pole vault at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Josh Zolecki in the long jump at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Connor Frank in the long jump at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates' Dasharr Scott clears the bar in the high jump at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Noah Shapiro clears the bar in the high jump at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Stefan West in the triple jump at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central's Maverick Ohle in the discus at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
York's Ethan Summer and Jeff Luka, right, start the 3,200-meter run at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Micah Wilson takes the lead on the outside of the lane in the 3,200-meter run at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Loyola's Spencer Werner spits during the 3,200-meter run at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Downers Grove South's Tim Neumann in the 3,200-meter run at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Andrew Li in the 100-meter dash at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wauconda's Javerius McGuinn runs against Homewood-Flossmoor's Marshall Ellis in the 100-meter dash at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Max Rivera starts the 4 x 200-meter relay at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Loyola's Austin Cabanban finishes first in his heat of the 400-meter dash at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Aleksandras Majus studies his lane before the start of the 4 x 400-meter relay at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Jamarion Stubbs, second from right, approaches a hurdle in the 110-meter high hurdle race at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Round Lake's Tyler McManus in the triple jump at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Mark Hellwig skims the bar in the high jump at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Palatine's Dominik Ball in the long jump at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbard West's Sean Hopkins in the long jump at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
New Trier's Patrick Jamieson in the 800-meter run at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Ethan Richter in the discus at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
