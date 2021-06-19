Elgin marks Juneteenth with parade of African flags, festival

Leellie Bennett-Troutman, 8, of Streamwood, and Sarah Said, 9, of Lombard, display their flags as they prepare to ride Saturday in Elgin's Juneteenth Motorcade Parade showcasing 54 flags of all African countries. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Juanita Crear-Price, of South Elgin, displays her flag from Ethiopia at Elgin's Juneteenth Motorcade Parade showcasing 54 flags of all the countries of Africa on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Arielle Christopher, 22, of Streamwood, proudly displays her flag of choice as she prepares to ride in Elgin's Juneteenth Motorcade Parade showcasing 54 flags of all the countries of Africa Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Hundreds of people participated Saturday in Elgin's Juneteenth Motorcade Parade and Festival.

The parade showcasing 54 flags of all the countries of Africa made its way through the city. It was followed by a festival with music, food truck vendors, and entertainment for all ages at O. N. E. Fitness Center.

"This is our second year of hosting the event," said Earl Dickens, of Streamwood, vice president of the African American Coalition of Kane County of the motorcade parade.

Last year's celebration was limited to the parade due to the pandemic. This year, officials organized three days of festivities, kicking off with dancing and music at an indoor gathering Friday and culminating with a Juneteenth Gospel brunch Sunday at Dee's Place restaurant in South Elgin.

The parade was held in collaboration with the Elgin Cultural Arts Commission, YWCA of Elgin, Special Needs for Special Children, the Windy City Bulls, and O.N.E. Fitness Center.

"Everything we are doing is open to the community," Dickens said. "Juneteenth is about total freedom."

The Elgin Area Pandemic Team and Gail Borden Public Library also offered the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to festival attendees in exchange for learning more about Juneteenth.