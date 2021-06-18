Images: IHSA Class 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston
Updated 6/18/2021 10:01 PM
The IHSA Class 2A boys state track meet was held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
St. Viator's Lucas Doland is in the pack at the start of the 800-meter run at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Jake Borman makes his championship attempt in the shot put in the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Aurora Central Catholic's Colin competes in the pole vault event at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Jake Borman competes in the discus event at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Shane Anderson competes in the discus event at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Joseph Kowall competes in the shot put at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Jackson Gerard in the long jump at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Zac Schmidt looks to the crowd after crossing the finish line as the anchor leg of the 4x400-meter relay team that took second place in their heat at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Zac Schmidt takes the baton from teammate Nolan Milas to run the last lap of the 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Leighton Dietz and St. Viator's Lucas Doland start the 4x800-meter relay at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Aurora Central Catholic's Max Meyers runs the 4 x 800-meter really at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South's Ryan Daca clears a hurdle in the 110-meter high hurdles at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Mundelein Carmel's Jalen Burton wins his heat of the 100-meter dash at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Jackson Gerard in the 100-meter dash at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Montini's Josh Ugorji stretches to hand the baton to David Coffey in the 4 x 200-meter relay at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Zac Schmidt in the 100-meter dash at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Zac Schmidt reacts after running the 100-meter dash at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Viator's Michael Schumacher after running the 1,600-meter run at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Yusuf Baig struggles in the 1,600-meter run at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Jalen Burton in the 200-meter dash at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Richmond-Burton's Josh Leslie clears a hurdle in front of the crowd at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Marengo's Jonah Pace in the shot put at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Luke Cerwin starts the 400-meter dash at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Marian's Peter Walsdorf finishes the 1,600-meter run at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Viator's Brendan Oleksak starts the 4 x 100-meter relay at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Alec Zaccaria starts the 4 x 100-meter really at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Richmond-Burton's Sean Rockwell hands the baton to teammate Tristan Rockwell in the 4 x 200-meter relay at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Woodstock North's Jack Duenas 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Richmond-Burton's Sean Rockwell crosses his arms to stay out of the way of other runners after handing the baton to teammate Landon Jacoby in the 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Richmond-Burton's Jack Verdoni claps his hands after falling after the finish line in the 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, June 18, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
