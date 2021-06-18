Images: IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal games
Updated 6/18/2021 8:03 PM
The IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal matches were held Friday at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn.
Lake Park's Andrew Derdorff keeps a sharp eye on the ball during Friday's IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal game against Oak Park-River Forest in Glen Ellyn.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Louie Batang (11) celebrates with teammates after defeating Vernon Hills in Friday's IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal in Glen Ellyn.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Jack McDonald, center, gets a hug as fellow teammates console each other after losing to Glenbrook North in Friday's IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal in Glen Ellyn.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Josh Ludolph (16) makes a play at the net as Glenbrook North's Klaud Rydzy goes up for the block during Friday's IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal in Glen Ellyn.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Peter Bazianos, right, faces the Vernon Hills blockers during Friday's IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal in Glen Ellyn.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Louie Batang stretches out for a Vernon Hills' smash during Friday's IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal in Glen Ellyn. Glenbrook North won the match in three games.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Tony Mischiara (12) hits the ball past the Glenbrook North defense during Friday's IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal in Glen Ellyn.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbard West's Zack Noland (4), Danny Pasinksi (7), Nick Jones (22) and Tommy Lohmna (13) enjoying the closing minutes of the second game against St. Rita during Friday's IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal in Glen Ellyn. Glenbard West won the match in two games.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbard West's Gavin Swartz, left, and Nick Jones up for the block against St. Rita's Aidan Peloquin (2) during Friday's IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal in Glen Ellyn.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbard West's Sam Alles digs out a St. Rita serve during Friday's IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal in Glen Ellyn.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbard West's Danny Pasinski (7) hits the ball past St. Rita's defense during Friday's IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal in Glen Ellyn.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbard West's Egan Foley walks on his hands in celebration after his team defeated St. Rita in Friday's IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal in Glen Ellyn.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Lake Park's Brendan Gibbons (12) finds a nice spot to place the ball past Oak Park-River Forest's Camari Bolger during Friday's IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal in Glen Ellyn.C
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Lake Park's Josh Schellinger makes a diving effort on an Oak Park-River Forest hit during Friday's IHSA boys volleyball state quarterfinal in Glen Ellyn.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
