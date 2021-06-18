Gurnee man sentenced to four years in prison for accidentally shooting woman to death

A 20-year-old Gurnee man was sentenced to four years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of a woman he was dating last year.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Isaiah Cole on Monday pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawful possession of meth. Six other counts, including involuntary manslaughter of a family member and possession of a stolen firearm, were dropped.

Officers were dispatched to a house on the 600 block of Creekside Circle in Gurnee just after midnight on Sept. 13, 2020. Officers found 21-year-old Ameyah Brewton suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she later died from her injuries.

Prosecutors said Cole shot Brewton, whom he was dating, with a semi-automatic handgun that he believed was unloaded. According to witnesses, Cole cried out "Oh my God, I didn't mean to!" and "Don't die!" after the shooting.

In addition to the four years in prison, which could be served at 50% if he exhibits good behavior, Cole will serve three years of probation with extensive conditions, including a strict curfew, no drugs or alcohol, driving or possession of a firearm. He will also be required to complete 200 hours of community service.

Cole will receive credit for the 274 days he spent in Lake County jail.