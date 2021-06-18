Elgin fireworks crackdown starts tonight

Elgin Police will start extra patrols focused on handing out tickets of as much as $750 to anyone they catch shooting off illegal fireworks starting tonight.

The department notified residents it would start cracking down on fireworks in a Facebook post Wednesday. It fueled several comments about such a crackdown being "unpatriotic" and not the best use of officers' time. Other comments praised the policing focus for helping prevent fires during particularly dry weather and being sensitive to people with post-traumatic stress and pets.

Chief Ana Lalley responded to the Facebook comments on her weekly radio show Friday.

"I would love for everyone to find the middle ground on that," Lalley said. "I don't think it will ever happen."

Lalley said the extra patrols will begin Friday night. That's earlier in the year than the department usually starts its fireworks crackdown, but Lalley said the number of calls about illegal fireworks coming in is fueling the earlier response.

The city's crime stats show complaints about fireworks started ramping up throughout June. There were 28 reports of illegal fireworks in the city from January through May. There have been 38 reports of fireworks so far in June, for a total of 66 complaints this year.

People who got in trouble for using illegal fireworks last year will receive letters reminding them about the city's ordinance and be a particular focus for the department during its early crackdown.

"We cannot address every single firework complaint," Lalley said. "We don't have enough people for that. It's complaint-driven, and it is also areas we know we usually get some calls."

The city's ordinance on fireworks says it is illegal to possess, sell, use or explode fireworks in the city without a permit. It is also unlawful for the owner or manager of any property in the city to allow or fail to prevent the illegal use of fireworks on that property.

Each violation is subject to a fine of between $100 and $750.