Two people shot after suspects open fire on Palatine Township home

A 19-year-old man and a second male suffered gunshot wounds late Wednesday when someone opened fire on a Palatine Township home, authorities said.

Cook County sheriff's police said deputies responded at about 11 p.m. to a reports of shots fired at a home on the 2300 block of West Nichols Avenue, just southeast of the Route 53 interchange at Lake-Cook Road.

One victim was shot in the leg and taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was listed in good condition Thursday, sheriff's police said.

After interviewing witnesses, deputies learned there might be a second victim. Calls were made to other hospitals and the second victim was located at Northwestern Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to the sheriff's office.

Hospital staff reported he was in good condition, authorities said.

Sheriff's police said two male suspects fled the shooting scene in unknown direction.

A weapon was recovered on the ground nearby, along with a small amount of marijuana and a shoe.

The shooting remained under investigation, sheriff's police said.