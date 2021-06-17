Pritzker announces $10 million for vaccine lottery

Illinois will hold lotteries for residents who have received a COVID-19 vaccine or plan to receive the vaccine that could net adults as much as $1 million and younger vaccine-eligible residents $150,000 scholarships.

The first drawing will be held July 8.

Pritzker urged residents to visit allin.illinois gov to learn more about the lotteries. Smaller cash prizes will also be awarded, he announced.

The announcement came as state health officials today reported 38,268 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Illinois residents and workers.

Illinois vaccine providers have now administered 12,108,359 doses statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health records show.

Nearly 67% of the eligible population of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 50.3% of those eligible are fully vaccinated.

IDPH is also reporting 46.1% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated.

IDPH officials also reported 16 more residents have died from COVID-19, while another 248 new cases have been diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 23,120 and 1,388,586 Illinois residents have been infected, according to IDPH figures.

Hospitals statewide are treating 524 COVID-19 patients, IDPH records show. Of those hospitalized, 138 are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 0.7%.

Case positivity tracks the level of infection within a certain population and the rate is determined by the percentage of new cases emerging from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and new test results.

In the Chicago area, the five collar counties of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will along with suburban Cook County and Chicago are all reporting seven-day case positivity rates below 1%. In Will County, none of the 3,283 COVID-19 tests reported today resulted in a new case of the respiratory disease.