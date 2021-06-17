Fire does more than $170,000 damage to Elgin home

An Elgin house suffered extensive damage after a fire Wednesday night.

No one was hurt in the blaze on the 200 block of North Aldine Street, but the house was red-tagged as uninhabitable and damage estimates are in excess of $170,000.

The Elgin Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. Firefighters arrived on the scene about three and half minutes later to find fire coming out of several windows on the first floor of the two-story house. The residents had already evacuated the dwelling.

Fire crews deployed two hand lines to extinguish the fire, which was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

Initial indications point to a possible electrical problem as the fire's cause.