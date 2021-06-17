Feder: Chicago magazine loses top editor, senior writer in Tribune buyouts

Susanna Homan, editor-in-chief and publisher of Chicago magazine, is leaving the city monthly owned by Tribune Publishing, making her the highest ranking employee to exit in the company's current round of voluntary buyouts.

"I am so proud of the work that we've done together in the last five years and look forward to even greater things from my extraordinary colleagues," Homan said Wednesday.

The former social columnist for the Sun-Times launched Michigan Avenue and Splash magazines before she took on the top job at Chicago magazine in 2016.

Among others taking buyouts from Chicago is senior writer Bryan Smith.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.