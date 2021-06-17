Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes leaving Pritzker administration
Updated 6/17/2021 1:59 PM
Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes is out of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration.
At an unrelated news conference Thursday morning, Pritzker thanked Hynes for his time as the deputy governor of budget and economy, calling him a "steady first mate to steer our fiscal ship out of decades of turbulent waters."
" ... I knew that I needed his unparalleled knowledge of the state budget, and his well deserved reputation as a fiscally responsible leader and, as you can tell, he's delivered," Pritzker said.
Hynes will be replaced by former state Sen. Andy Manar, whom the governor said will "provide immeasurably important perspective."
