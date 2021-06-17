Chicago Bears submit bid to purchase Arlington Park; Village welcomes team's interest

The Chicago Bears have submitted a bid to purchase Arlington Park racetrack, team President and CEO Ted Phillips confirmed Thursday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The Chicago Bears confirmed Thursday the organization has submitted a bid to purchase the 326-acre Arlington Park property.

"It's our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we're doing what's best for our organization and its future," team President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement. "If selected, this step allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential."

The brief statement, sent by a team spokesman to the Daily Herald at 1:39 p.m. Thursday, comes after a 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline for interested parties to submit initial plans and offers for racetrack at Euclid and Wilke roads in Arlington Heights.

Churchill Downs Inc., the Louisville, Kentucky-based owner of Arlington Park, said Tuesday their real estate firm received "strong proposals from numerous parties" for redevelopment of the iconic racetrack. Officials declined to comment further following the Bears announcement Thursday.

Arlington Heights officials said they were made aware of the Bears' bid earlier Thursday.

"We welcome the Chicago Bears' interest in the Arlington Park site," Mayor Tom Hayes said in a statement. "It is a one of a kind location and we are glad that the Bears ownership sees its tremendous potential.

"The village will be working with the listing broker to closely review proposals by all potential users in the coming months," Hayes added. "Whether the final purchaser is the Chicago Bears or someone else, our goal is to determine which concept will be most beneficial to Arlington Heights from a long-term economic and community development perspective."

A Bears move to Arlington Heights has been long-rumored, since George "Papa Bear" Halas first made a pitch to relocate in the 1970s.

And a team spokesman, of late, hasn't denied interest when asked about a possible Arlington Park move, adding further fuel to the speculation.

