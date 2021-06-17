As pandemic fades, use of Lake County forest preserves remains high

Use of Lake County Forest Preserve golf courses, including Countryside Golf Course near Mundelein, surged last year amid the pandemic. Daily Herald file photo

Last year's record interest in Lake County forest preserves was expected, given that the coronavirus pandemic created a captive audience itching for something to do and somewhere to be besides home.

But forest preserve visits and participation in other offerings, like golf and picnic shelter and boat slip rentals, are outpacing pre-pandemic levels, which is welcome news for district officials.

For example, 981 vehicles per day were counted at eight key forest preserves throughout Lake County in May, a 31% increase from the pre-COVID years of 2018 and 2019.

That figure does not include visitors who walk or bike in and use the extensive trail systems. Or the revamped Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, the only one in the system with Lake Michigan access.

In comparison, 1,451 cars per day were counted in May 2020, the peak month last year. That was the highest volume the district has recorded since it began keeping track.

"It doesn't seem to be a one-time 30%," said John Nelson, director of operations and infrastructure. "It's definitely encouraging."

Picnic shelter rentals, available at 10 preserves, are also hot.

In 2019, a total of 1,408 shelter rentals were purchased. Through Monday, 841 shelter rentals had been sold, but timing is a consideration. Shelter permits normally go on sale in October of the previous year but didn't start for 2021 until April 29, according to Mary Kann, the district's director of administration.

Perhaps the most dramatic change has been in golf course operations. In 2020, the district's four courses at three locations ended $1 million in the black. That compared with a loss of $383.222 for the 18-month period from July 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2019. The turnaround was widespread.

"Not just us, the entire golf industry," said Alex Eichman, chief of golf operations. "So many activities were locked up. Golf for a long period of time was one of the only games in town."

But the pandemic year also was an anomaly that can't be used as a gauge for planning, Eichman said.

And, comparing the eye-popping $775,919 in revenue last month to $334,384 in May 2020 and $353,977 in May 2019 isn't straightforward, either, he cautioned. Golf courses were closed until May 15 last year.

"It's almost like that month in 2020 didn't exist," Eichman said.

And when operations resumed, it was at about a third of normal capacity due to restrictions, like only twosomes allowed -- walking only -- every 15 minutes.

Restrictions eased after a few weeks, but any comparison with this year and 2020 should begin with figures for June, Eichman said.

"The early season indicators, what we're calling the COVID golf wave, are still in effect," according to Eichman. "The big question is how long will it last?"

Whether golf holds the interest of last year's first-timers or those who returned to the game remains to be seen, given that other options are increasing.

But so far, so good, according to Eichman.

"Overall, we're very excited," he said.