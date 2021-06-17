70% of Illinois adults have received one vaccine dose, CDC says

Jewel-Osco registered pharmacist Jacqueline Pasalo administers a COVID-19 vaccine dose during a clinic earlier this year at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep in Waukegan. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Seventy percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Illinois is the first state in the Midwest to hit that mark and reach a goal set by President Joe Biden for the nation to be 70% vaccinated by July 4, according to the CDC's records.

However, that percentage differs from the Illinois Department of Public Health's tracking, which shows less than 64% of the state's adults have had at least one vaccine dose.

"Vaccines are incredibly effective and keep you protected -- and they also make your community safer," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday.

Illinois joins most of the East Coast states north of Virginia, as well as Washington, New Mexico, California and Hawaii, on the CDC's list of states where 70% or more of adults have received one dose of the vaccine.

State health officials on Thursday reported 38,268 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Illinois residents and workers. The state is averaging about 41,000 inoculations a day, records show.

Illinois vaccine providers have now administered 12,108,359 doses statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health records show.

According to state health records, nearly 67% of the eligible population of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 50.3% of those eligible are fully vaccinated.

IDPH is also reporting 46.1% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated.

Additionally, IDPH officials reported 16 more residents have died from COVID-19, while another 248 new cases have been diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 23,120 and 1,388,586 Illinois residents have been infected, according to IDPH figures.

Hospitals statewide are treating 524 COVID-19 patients, IDPH records show. Of those hospitalized, 138 are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 0.7%.

Case positivity tracks the level of infection within a certain population and the rate is determined by the percentage of new cases emerging from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and new test results.

In the Chicago area, the five collar counties of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will, along with suburban Cook County and Chicago, are all reporting seven-day case positivity rates below 1%. In Will County, none of the 3,283 COVID-19 tests reported today resulted in a new case of the respiratory disease.