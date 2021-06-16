Your trees need help during the drought: Tips from the Morton Arboretum

A Morton Arboretum employee waters one of its trees. The arboretum waters trees and perennial plants near its Visitors Center and Arbor Court and in its parking lots. It recommends watering deeply about once a week, so soil is moist 6 to 8 inches below the surface. Photo courtesy of the Morton Arboretum

Your trees need a drink of water.

Now.

The drought the Chicago area is experiencing has them parched. And as you will recall from high school biology class lectures on photosynthesis, trees need water to make the carbohydrates they require to live and make new tissue.

We asked Julie Janoski, manager of the plant clinic at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, whether we should be worried about our trees.

"Yes," she said, almost before the question was out.

And what can we do? "It's one word: Water," she said.

Does the arboretum water its trees?

"With 1,700 acres, it's pretty tough to do much watering. We are watering some of the trees and plants around our core area (the Visitors Center and Arbor Court) right now," Janoski said.

The Chicago area is in a moderate to severe drought as of June 10, says the National Integrated Drought Information System, which will issue its monthly update on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says there is a 50% chance of rain Thursday night and Friday. The short-term outlook for June 18-24, however, predicts continued hot and dry conditions.

So, yes on watering. But how? And which trees get priority?

Here are eight tips from Janoski on keeping your trees healthy through the drought. Don't forget to check your town's water-use restrictions.

Tree watering tips

1. It is a myth that older, more-established trees won't need watering because they are tough, having survived hot weather before, or because some have deep roots, Janoski said. Trees rely on feeder roots -- fine, hairlike structures -- to feed water to the larger root system. Feeder roots are close to the surface and can extend as far as the tree's canopy does.

2. More recently planted trees are at higher risk. "They are the first trees to suffer," Janoski said.

3. Trees may be showing signs of stress already, such as having scorched edges on their leaves, leaf wilting at the top, leaves dropping, leaves turning yellow. Some might even start turning fall colors. Some trees can recover; others are less likely to, according to Davey Trees. Less-healthy trees are more susceptible to insect damage and disease.

4. How much water should you give them? Enough to moisten the soil 6 to 8 inches deep, Janoski said.

5. How to water? Set your garden hose to a trickle and let it run for a couple of hours, moving the hose around. You can also use a soaker hose, which has thousands of tiny pores that let water drip out slowly along the length of the hose. Even a sprinkler can be used. For trees planted within the last year, she said, a slow-release watering bag wrapped around the tree's base is a good way to water.

6. When to water? Janoski recommends morning, so less will evaporate.

7. How often? Janoski said a good soaking once a week is better than doing a little bit every day.

8. What trees should you prioritize? Baby your birch, Japanese maple, tulip, willow, dogwood, buckeye, horse chestnut and katsura trees. They are all less resistant to a drought, Janoski said.

"We are getting to the point now there could be some permanent damage if we don't get some rain," Janoski said.