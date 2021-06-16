 

'Don't lie for the other guy': Law enforcement targets straw firearm purchases

  • Des Plaines Police Chief Dave Anderson speaks Wednesday during a news conference unveiling the "Don't Lie for the Other Guy" campaign aimed at reducing straw purchases of firearms.

      Des Plaines Police Chief Dave Anderson speaks Wednesday during a news conference unveiling the "Don't Lie for the Other Guy" campaign aimed at reducing straw purchases of firearms. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • National Shooting Sports Foundation President and CEO Joe Bartozzi, right, shakes hands with Tina Nommay, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, while speaking with John Lausch, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, far left, and Kristen de Tineo, special agent in charge of the Chicago Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, after a news conference unveiling the "Don't Lie for the Other Guy" campaign.

      National Shooting Sports Foundation President and CEO Joe Bartozzi, right, shakes hands with Tina Nommay, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, while speaking with John Lausch, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, far left, and Kristen de Tineo, special agent in charge of the Chicago Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, after a news conference unveiling the "Don't Lie for the Other Guy" campaign. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • National Shooting Sports Foundation President and CEO Joe Bartozzi addresses the "Don't Lie for the Other Guy" campaign during a news conference Wednesday outside a Des Plaines gun shop.

      National Shooting Sports Foundation President and CEO Joe Bartozzi addresses the "Don't Lie for the Other Guy" campaign during a news conference Wednesday outside a Des Plaines gun shop. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch speaks Wednesday during a news conference about the "Don't Lie for the Other Guy" program aimed at preventing illegal straw purchases of firearms.

      U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch speaks Wednesday during a news conference about the "Don't Lie for the Other Guy" program aimed at preventing illegal straw purchases of firearms. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Kristen de Tineo, special agent in charge of the Chicago Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, discusses the "Don't Lie for the Other Guy" campaign during a news conference Wednesday outside a Des Plaines gun shop.

      Kristen de Tineo, special agent in charge of the Chicago Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, discusses the "Don't Lie for the Other Guy" campaign during a news conference Wednesday outside a Des Plaines gun shop. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 6/16/2021 4:26 PM

John Lausch, the top federal prosecutor for the Chicago region, had a simple message Wednesday as he stood on the lawn outside Maxon Shooter's Supplies and Indoor Range in Des Plaines.

"Don't lie for the other guy."

 

"And the reasons are pretty clear," added Lausch, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. "It's a crime to purchase a firearm for other individuals and to lie about that on the ATF forms."

Lausch and other regional law enforcement leaders gathered outside the Des Plaines business Wednesday to address what are known as straw purchases and launch a multipronged campaign called "Don't Lie for the Other Guy" to prevent them.

"What straw purchasers do is they buy guns for people who aren't allowed to have them themselves, and in particular they put those guns in the hands of felons. And that is causing shootings and homicides across the country and in the city of Chicago and the entire Chicago area," Lausch said.

The program aims to reduce firearm straw purchases at the retail level and educate would-be straw purchasers of the penalties of participating in an illegal firearm purchase.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The campaign also can help prevent crime by educating firearm retailers "so they are better prepared to deter potential straw purchases," said Joe Bartozzi, president and CEO of the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The program is funded entirely by the firearms industry, he said.

Those convicted of purchasing a firearm for someone who can't legally buy one themselves can face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, officials said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 