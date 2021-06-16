COVID-19 update: 52,939 more shots, 352 new cases, 21 additional deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 352 Wednesday with 21 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 52,939 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 44,427.

The federal government has delivered 14,000,425 doses of the vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, and 12,070,091 shots have been administered.

So far, 5,846,862 people have been fully vaccinated or 45.9% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 599 as of Monday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is nearly .75% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,388,338 and 23,104 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.