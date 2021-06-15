Scam alert: Beware of texts claiming to be from secretary of state's office

Get a text message like this, purporting to be from the Illinois Secretary of State's Office? It's a scam and should be deleted, Secretary of State Jesse White says. Courtesy of Illinois Secretary of State

If you've received a suspicious text message or email recently purporting to be from the Illinois secretary of state and asking you to update your contact information or stating you owe a renewal fee, you're not alone.

Reports of the texts and emails have been popping up in recent weeks, prompting Secretary of State Jesse White to issue a public warning calling the solicitations a scam.

"Delete the text or email," White said. "Do not click on them and do not provide any of your personal information."

The Illinois secretary of state's office is warning residents to be on the lookout for text messages like this one. They're part of a scam to place malware on your device or obtain your personal information, the office says. - Courtesy of Illinois Secretary of State

White's office said clicking on the link contained in the text or email takes people to fraudulent websites that could place malware on a phone or computer, or trick people into disclosing sensitive personal information. The secretary of state's office never requests personal information, like a Social Security number, via text message or email, White said.

If you have questions about text message scams or identity theft, call the Illinois attorney general's Consumer Fraud Hotline at (800) 386-5438.