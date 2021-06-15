Lake County coroner identifies Waukegan murder victim

A 34-year-old Waukegan man has been identified as the victim of an early Sunday morning murder on the city's south side.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek's office identified Tyron Patrick as the man Waukegan police found slumped over the steering wheel of a car that had crashed into a building on the 1600 block of 11th Street at 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

The coroner's office said Patrick had been shot multiple times.

No suspect is in custody and the investigation into Patrick's death is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Waukegan police at (847) 360-9001.