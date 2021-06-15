 

Grayslake Public Library solar panel project underway

Doug T. Graham
 
 
Another prominent Grayslake building will soon be topped with solar panels as the project to replace the roof on the Grayslake Public Library and install 282 solar panels is underway.

Library officials say the solar panels are expected to provide at least 20% of the building's electricity needs and will save the library district $17,475 a year in electricity costs.

 

The project kicked off June 4 when work crews removed and began replacing the old HVAC system on the roof of the building at 100 Library Lane in Grayslake. As a result, library patrons may notice more noise and less cool air in the short-term.

Jill Alfrejd, the library district's communications coordinator, said once the new air conditioning system is in place in the coming weeks, there will be a more consistent temperature throughout the building.

"We are still dealing with an older building in terms of ductwork," Alfrejd said. "But we had hot and cold spots, and that should improve greatly moving forward."

Once the HVAC installation is completed, crews will begin replacing the roof and only then will the solar panels be installed, she said. Officials have been told the entire project will be complete by the end of August.

Alfrejd said the library board has been considering the project for at least a year. She said it has been very popular among patrons.

"People like the sustainability aspect of it and that we're being frugal with tax dollars, of course," Alfrejd said.

Earlier this year, the village of Grayslake received a special designation from SolSmart, a national organization that recognizes communities that have made it easier for businesses and residents to access solar energy.

In the past two years, 73 solar panel installations have been permitted in Grayslake. That number includes solar field projects at buildings in Grayslake High School District 127 and Grayslake Elementary District 46.

The village has made the process of installing solar panels easier by creating an online checklist of resources residents need when completing a solar project.

