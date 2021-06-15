Feder: V103 widens margin of victory in latest radio ratings

WVAZ 102.7-FM, the iHeartMedia R&B station, widened its lead over Audacy all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM in the latest Nielsen Audio survey released Monday.

For the third straight month V103 was Chicago's most popular radio station overall and was No. 1 in evenings with syndicated host Keith Sweat.

WBBM Newsradio ranked first in mornings with Pat Cassidy and in afternoons with Keith Johnson and Lisa Fielding, while Hubbard Radio classic rock WDRV 97.1-FM topped middays with Bob Stroud.

V103 tied with WOJO 105.1-FM, the Univision Spanish-language Mexican regional station, for the lead in the advertiser-coveted 25-to-54 age demographic.

WOJO also was first in the key demo in mornings, middays and afternoons. V103 was first in evenings.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.