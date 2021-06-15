 

COVID-19 update: 70,062 more shots, 13 more deaths, 226 new cases

  • Elgin resident James Beniels gets a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Highland Avenue Church of the Brethren's vaccination event during its weekly Soup Kettle event last weekend in Elgin.

Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 6/15/2021 12:16 PM

State health officials today announced 70,062 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number vaccine doses administered statewide to 12,017,152.

 

Currently, 61% of eligible residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 52.4% of those eligible are now considered fully vaccinated, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths, along with 226 new cases of the disease diagnosed.

Since the outset of the pandemic, 23,083 Illinois residents have died from the virus, while 1,387,986 have been infected, IDPH figures show.

Hospitals throughout the state are reporting 638 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated, 157 of whom are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is 0.77%, another all-time low.

Case positivity shows the level of infection within a certain population, and it's the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results.

A seven-day average is used to account of any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

