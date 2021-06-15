70,062 more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered statewide

Health officials Tuesday announced 70,062 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number of doses administered statewide to 12,017,152.

Currently, 61% of eligible residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 52.4% of those eligible are now considered fully vaccinated, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Vaccine providers throughout the state are averaging 44,040 shots a day, IDPH figures show.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths, along with 226 new cases of the disease diagnosed.

Since the outset of the pandemic, 23,083 Illinois residents have died from the virus, while 1,387,986 have been infected, IDPH figures show.

Hospitals throughout the state are reporting 638 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated, 157 of whom are in intensive care.

Over the past week, hospitals statewide averaged treating fewer than 700 COVID-19 patients a day. At the peak of the state's infection last winter, hospitals were treating more than 6,100 COVID-19 patients a day on average, IDPH records show.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is 0.77%, another all-time low. Combined, the seven-day case positivity rate in suburban Cook County as well as DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties is the same as the state's.

Case positivity shows the level of infection within a certain population, and it's the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results.

A seven-day average is used to account of any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

The suburbs are also averaging just 116 new cases of COVID-19 each day over the past week, an 85% decline from a month ago when nearly 800 new cases a day were being diagnosed, IDPH records show.