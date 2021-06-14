New Mayor to host coffee at Gurnee Donuts

Newly elected Gurnee Mayor Tom Hood will host his first "Coffee with the Mayor" event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 19, at Gurnee Donuts, 4949 Grand Ave.

The event is an opportunity to talk with Hood about issues in the village, discuss concerns, ask questions, offer comments or suggestions, or just meet the new mayor.

Hood's predecessor Kristina Kovarik launched the periodic series in 2007 as a way to meet with residents informally, outside of board meetings and other official events.