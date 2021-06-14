 

List of Kane County vaccination sites online

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/14/2021 3:44 PM

The Kane County Health Department has gathered a database of more than 100 additional COVID vaccination sites in the county, including pharmacies, clinics and medical facilities.

The list can be found on the health department website at KaneHealth.com/Pages/Vaccination-Sites.aspx and also as an interactive map on the free health department mobile app.

 

Details include organization, address, days and times (if known), a phone number and a website link. Contact the organization for details and availability of the vaccine.

For information and updates about COVID-19, visit the KCHD website at KaneHealth.com or call the health department at (630) 208-3801.

To download the KCHD Mobile App, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a52060506

