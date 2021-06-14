Lake Zurich home severely damaged in fire

A Monday morning fire caused heavy damage to a Lake Zurich home.

Firefighters responded about 11:50 a.m. to the 100 block of Miller Road for a report of open burning, according to a news release from the Lake Zurich Fire Department.

The crew found smoke coming from the eaves of the building and heavy flames from the rear of the house at the main and basement levels. All residents had safely left the home.

The volume of smoke, fire and sagging floors led the crew to evacuate and extinguish the fire from outside.

A preliminary investigation showed the fire started under the outside deck. The building sustained an estimated $400,000 in damage, with $200,000 more in damage to home's contents.

Two firefighters were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington for medical evaluation.