Gurnee Police break up big fight at Great America Sunday evening

Gurnee Police were called to Six Flags Great America just before 7 p.m. Sunday to help break up fights at the theme park, police said Monday.

Several people were taken into custody at the scene, Gurnee Public Information Officer Shawn Gaylor said. Gaylor declined to say how many people had been or will be charged for fighting at the park because the matter remains under investigation.

When police arrived at the park, they witnessed and began trying to break up a large group of people who were actively fighting near the park entrance, Gaylor said.

No injuries were reported at the scene, police said.

Gaylor said multiple people at the theme park called 9-1-1 to report fighting. She said investigators are trying to determine whether there was one big fight spread out to several areas of the park or whether there were separate fights going on about the same time.

Gurnee Police Chief Brian Smith said his officers responded quickly to de-escalate the situation and restore calm.

A representative from Great America was not immediately available to comment on the fight.