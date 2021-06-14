Gurnee police break up big fight at Great America

Gurnee police were called to Six Flags Great America just before 7 p.m. Sunday to help break up fights at the theme park, police said Monday.

Several people were taken into custody, Gurnee Public Information Officer Shawn Gaylor said. Gaylor declined to say how many people had been or will be charged for fighting at the park because the matter remains under investigation.

When police arrived, they saw a large group of people fighting near the park entrance and tried to break up the melee, Gaylor said.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Gaylor said multiple people at the theme park called 9-1-1 to report fighting. She said investigators are trying to determine whether there was one big fight spread out to several areas of the park or whether there were separate fights going on about the same time.

Gurnee Police Chief Brian Smith said his officers responded quickly to restore calm.

Great America spokeswoman Caitlin Kepple said the fighting was an isolated incident.

"The safety of our guests is always our highest priority, and we have zero tolerance for any unlawful behavior," Kepple said.

In addition to the officers who were called to the scene, there is a detail of officers assigned to patrol the theme park when it is in operation. Gaylor said the number of officers on the theme park detail varies but there are usually four or five officers at Great America. Those officers also assisted in breaking up the fight.