Geneva asks electric customers to use less power on hot afternoons
Updated 6/14/2021 3:42 PM
Geneva is asking electric customers to reducing their power consumption for a few hours in the afternoon on peak load days, which typically occur when the weather is hot.
The city will alert customers by Twitter at @cityofgeneva; on its website; and through email alerts. To sign up for the email alerts, visit "Notify Me" on geneva.il.us.
Ways to reduce usage include raising thermostats a few degrees, turning off lights in empty rooms and not running major appliances until the evening.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.