Geneva asks electric customers to use less power on hot afternoons

Geneva is asking electric customers to reducing their power consumption for a few hours in the afternoon on peak load days, which typically occur when the weather is hot.

The city will alert customers by Twitter at @cityofgeneva; on its website; and through email alerts. To sign up for the email alerts, visit "Notify Me" on geneva.il.us.

Ways to reduce usage include raising thermostats a few degrees, turning off lights in empty rooms and not running major appliances until the evening.