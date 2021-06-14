Former U-46 superintendent to be named interim CPS CEO, sources say

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to name former Elgin schools superintendent José Torres as the interim CEO for Chicago Public Schools, sources said Monday.

The mayor is holding a 1:15 p.m. news conference alongside Board of Education President Miguel del Valle and outgoing CEO Janice Jackson to make the announcement. Lightfoot is also set to tap Maurice Swinney, CPS' equity chief, as the interim Chief Education Officer to replace the departing LaTanya McDade.

Torres served as a regional superintendent at CPS from 2006 to 2008 before he took the top job at Elgin's School District U-46, the second-largest system in the state with nearly 40,000 students. He worked in Elgin until 2014, then spent about seven years as president of the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora. He left last month and now works for his own education consulting firm.

