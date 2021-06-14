Feder: Chicago's Invisible Institute shares Pulitzer Prize for national reporting

Invisible Institute, the Chicago-based nonprofit journalism production company, won its first Pulitzer Prize Friday for its work on a yearlong investigation of K-9 units and the damage that police dogs inflict on Americans.

Along with the staffs of The Marshall Project, Alabama Media Group and the Indianapolis Star, Invisible Institute was cited in the national reporting category. It was the sole Chicago winner among the 2021 honorees.

Invisible Institute reporters Dana Brozost-Kelleher, Andrew Fan and Ellen Glover collaborated on the joint project with their counterparts.

The Pulitzer Prize Board also cited Invisible Institute as a finalist in the audio reporting category (along with The Intercept and Topic Studios) for "Somebody," a seven-part podcast series investigating the murder of a 22-year-old Chicago man, Courtney Copeland, and the institutional indifference surrounding it.

"I am delighted for the superb Invisible Institute reporters who worked on these two investigations," founder and executive director Jamie Kalven told me. "This honor belongs to them. The Pulitzer board's acknowledgment of the quality of our work is especially sweet for me as I prepare to step down as executive director and assume the role that means most to me -- member of the Invisible Institute team."

