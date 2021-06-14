COVID-19 update: 22,124 more shots, 165 new cases, 9 deaths
Updated 6/14/2021 12:39 PM
New cases of COVID-19 reached 165 Monday with nine more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
On Sunday, 22,124 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 40,341.
A total of 11,947,090 shots have been administered since vaccinations began in December and 69% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose.
Illinois hospitals were treating 627 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.
The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at .8%.
Total cases statewide stand at 1,387,760 and 23,070 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.
Labs processed 25,883 virus tests in the last 24 hours.
