 

As deadline approaches, racing and Bears stadium remain possible for Arlington Park site

  • A deadline for developers to submit proposals for the redevelopment of the 326-acre Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights is Tuesday.

      A deadline for developers to submit proposals for the redevelopment of the 326-acre Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights is Tuesday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 6/14/2021 6:45 PM

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said there are fewer than 10 Arlington Park redevelopment proposals of which he's aware, ahead of a Tuesday deadline for developers and investors to submit initial offers to track owner Churchill Downs Inc. and its real estate broker.

That includes "a couple" groups that hope to preserve horse racing at the iconic track in some form, Hayes said.

 

And, the mayor reiterated Monday, the prospect of a long-rumored Chicago Bears move to Arlington Heights remains a possibility.

"It's still on the table, to my understanding, but it's a complete, definite 'maybe,'" Hayes said. "I'm not in a position where I could say it's a definite 'go' or definite 'no go.'"

A Bears spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment Monday, but the team has not denied interest in a move to Arlington Park when asked.

A Chicago-based spokesman for the Louisville, Kentucky, horse racing and gambling corporation on Monday didn't offer further details about Churchill Downs' quest to find a buyer for the 326 acres at Euclid and Wilke roads in Arlington Heights. But the spokesman said the company may provide an update on the process after the previously-announced Tuesday deadline for developers to submit proposals.

The formal deadline comes after a report earlier this month by Daily Herald columnist Jim O'Donnell that Churchill already reached "an agreement in principle" to sell the 94-year-old racetrack, according to multiple sources.

Roy Arnold, the former Arlington Park president who is leading a group that hopes to keep the track and add other amenities, said he was putting the finishing touches on his group's letter of interest. He planned to send it to CBRE, Churchill's real estate broker, Monday or Tuesday.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I am optimistic when they see the offer has a credible number, and we have a clear and cogent plan for development of the property, that we will at least get an opportunity to sit down and have a business discussion with them and see if there's a way for both parties to get to a 'yes,'" Arnold said. "We're going to put an offer in. It's a credible offer. It's a material offer. And I think it'll get due consideration."

Arnold said he's heard there may be at least three other "credible" bidders, but that their offers are based upon lower valuations of the land, and may be contingent on "complex" funding issues, such as bonding and tax increment financing.

"I'm not aware of anyone else that is able to put in a credible bid that isn't dependent upon other forms of subsidy," Arnold said.

"We think we will be the high bidder, or close to it," he added.

According to CBRE's 13-page marketing brochure for the property, letters of interest are to include an offer price, earnest money deposit amount, due diligence period and total timing to close, any required contingencies, financial strength, and a general description of intended use or plans for the site.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Arnold's proposal calls for the grandstand and racetrack to remain in place, while relocating and constructing a new backstretch stable and adding a hotel and entertainment district, as well as industrial, retail and residential components.

Hayes said he'd love to see live horse racing continue at Arlington, but he and other village officials have asked Arnold and other horse racing groups about what they'd do differently than Churchill Downs to make it a successful long-term operation.

Even if the racetrack oval and grandstand is preserved, or if a professional sports stadium is built, Hayes said it's critical there be other new uses on the sprawling property that would maximize revenues.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
From favorites to long shots, experts outline what really could happen to Arlington Park
Related Article
From favorites to long shots, experts outline what really could happen to Arlington Park
 
No adult businesses, car washes: Panel recommends rules for Arlington Park redevelopment
Related Article
No adult businesses, car washes: Panel recommends rules for Arlington Park redevelopment
 
Jim O'Donnell: Duchossois 'sad' about probable end of Arlington? Don't bet on it
Related Article
Jim O'Donnell: Duchossois 'sad' about probable end of Arlington? Don't bet on it
 
Could the Chicago White Sox make a move to Arlington Park?
Related Article
Could the Chicago White Sox make a move to Arlington Park?
 
'We can't force them not to sell': State lawmakers on likelihood of Arlington Park sale
Related Article
'We can't force them not to sell': State lawmakers on likelihood of Arlington Park sale
 
Jim O'Donnell: Arlington Park already sold? Please hold all tickets
Related Article
Jim O'Donnell: Arlington Park already sold? Please hold all tickets
 
Former Gov. Edgar calls on Pritzker to exert pressure on Arlington Park owner
Related Article
Former Gov. Edgar calls on Pritzker to exert pressure on Arlington Park owner
 
Bears stadium? Yes. Warehouses? No. Arlington Heights panel weighs racetrack site uses
Related Article
Bears stadium? Yes. Warehouses? No. Arlington Heights panel weighs racetrack site uses
 
Horsemen call on Illinois Attorney General to launch antitrust probe of Churchill Downs
Related Article
Horsemen call on Illinois Attorney General to launch antitrust probe of Churchill Downs
 
It's a longshot, but Arlington Park's survival possible, racing board member says
Related Article
It's a longshot, but Arlington Park's survival possible, racing board member says
 
Is a Bears move to Arlington Park realistic? Other NFL towns show what has to happen
Related Article
Is a Bears move to Arlington Park realistic? Other NFL towns show what has to happen
 
'We think horse racing is far from dead': Ex-Arlington Park leader wants to redevelop site
Related Article
'We think horse racing is far from dead': Ex-Arlington Park leader wants to redevelop site
 
Can Arlington Heights keep horse racing at track? Board hopes new rule will help.
Related Article
Can Arlington Heights keep horse racing at track? Board hopes new rule will help.
 
Arlington Park's final turn begins: Here's what you need to know as season begins
Related Article
Arlington Park's final turn begins: Here's what you need to know as season begins
 
Mayor: From the Bears to ponies at Arlington Park, everything's still on the table
Related Article
Mayor: From the Bears to ponies at Arlington Park, everything's still on the table
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 