Potential buyers present plan for former Motorola site in Harvard

Left relatively untouched for almost 20 years, Harvard's former Motorola campus could undergo extensive rehabilitation as it transforms into a mostly energy-independent data center that would house multiple business operations.

Leaders with Canada-based Green Data Real Estate Inc. are in the process of buying the 303-acre space that formerly housed an ambitious but ultimately failed Motorola manufacturing and distribution site.

Parts of the 2001 N. Division St. campus remained intact Thursday as Green Data CEO Jason Bak and Chief Operating Officer Sean Stofer led the Northwest Herald through a tour of the property.

"This is in remarkable condition given the age," Bak said.

Green Data's biggest challenges are spreading mold and a nonfunctioning fire sprinkler system that will require extensive rehab to bring the 1.5 million-square-foot campus within health and safety guidelines. Those upgrades could cost an estimated $12 million. The company still is sorting out funding to execute its vision for the campus.

On Wednesday, the Harvard Ordinance Committee voted in favor of a resolution to conduct a feasibility study for the creation of a tax increment financing district to supply some of those funds. The resolution, which will go before the city council on June 22, does not obligate the city to use TIF funds for the project.

TIF districts are an economic development tool that allow municipalities to set aside property tax revenue -- incremental taxes off new property value within the district -- to fund infrastructure improvements, incentive agreements with companies and other initiatives aimed at improving blighted areas.

Green Data also is exploring financial support through brownfield and clean energy programs, job creation incentives, and other state and federal funding options.

Brownfield grants provide communities with technical assistance to assess, safely clean and sustainably reuse contaminated properties, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Installing the solar panels necessary to power the campus should take about six months. Construction on the property and the leasing could begin this year, but the company has yet to close on the Harvard property.

Green Data plans to lease about two-thirds of the property to other businesses -- ideally tech-minded operations requiring large amounts of energy.

The campus includes a 500-seat auditorium, helicopter port, fitness and day care centers and a 1,100-person-capacity cafeteria.